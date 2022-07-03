Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Achieves $181,559.24

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $181,559.24 and $3,283.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

