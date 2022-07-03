Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO remained flat at $$0.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

