Petrofac’s (PFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 109.10 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48.

In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,157.53).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

