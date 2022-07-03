Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

