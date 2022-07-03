Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 10,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

