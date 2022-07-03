Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,399 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.