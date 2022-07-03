Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after acquiring an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,346,000 after acquiring an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.14 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

