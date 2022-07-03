Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

