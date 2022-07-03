Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Buys $163,300.00 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PEB opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

