Patterson Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 66.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.