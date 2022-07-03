Particl Hits 24 Hour Volume of $823.00 (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Particl has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $823.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257,755 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

