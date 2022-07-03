Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $253,000 Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,658. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

