Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 40 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $681.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,820,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,695,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $886.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

