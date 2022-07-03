Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 510,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,424,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 6.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

BATS COWZ traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,043 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00.

