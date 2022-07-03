Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ PANW traded up $14.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.25. 1,175,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.