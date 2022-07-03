Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.5% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

