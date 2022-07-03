PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Shares of PD stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.41.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,760 shares of company stock worth $5,384,046. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 866.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

