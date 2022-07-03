Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $35.31 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.0% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $433.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

