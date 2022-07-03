Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $4,475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,075,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,875,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTI. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). On average, analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 32,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,307,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,234,089.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lamond bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $109,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,077,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,711.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 98,880 shares of company stock worth $336,484 and have sold 6,506 shares worth $19,323. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

