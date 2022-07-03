Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 857.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,961 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 238.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 441,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,453,000 after purchasing an additional 311,118 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

NYSE:FRC opened at $147.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

