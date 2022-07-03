Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

STT opened at $63.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

