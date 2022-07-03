Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

