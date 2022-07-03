Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OXLC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 1,650,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,554. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 85.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 62,801 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

