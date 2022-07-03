Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

OSTK opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.86. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Overstock.com by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

