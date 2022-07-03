Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.94.

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 114.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $21,459,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $657,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

