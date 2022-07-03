Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Down 37.2% in June

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:OSI remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Osiris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Osiris Acquisition by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

