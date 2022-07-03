ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 31.8% in June

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ORIX by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 68.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 104.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

IX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.68. 44,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. ORIX has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $112.91.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

