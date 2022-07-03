Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001467 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $111.13 million and approximately $65.14 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,516.73 or 1.00088315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.