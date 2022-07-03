Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
OGEN stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.12.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
