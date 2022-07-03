Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Optimi Health stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Optimi Health has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

