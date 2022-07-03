OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Top Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $628,567.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00164691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00632149 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00085002 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016288 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

