Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder purchased 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.