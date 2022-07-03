OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OFS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 81,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,512. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $139.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $411,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

