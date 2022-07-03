OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OFS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 81,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,512. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $139.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $411,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About OFS Capital (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.