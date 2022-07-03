Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.01 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $238.70 million and $27.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

