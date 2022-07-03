NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

