Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NMT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
