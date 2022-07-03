Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NMT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

