Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 272,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,267. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

