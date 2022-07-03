Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the period.

JHAA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 16,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

