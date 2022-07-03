Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Novation Companies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,224. Novation Companies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
