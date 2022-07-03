Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Novation Companies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,224. Novation Companies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

