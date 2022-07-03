Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 2.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.36 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

