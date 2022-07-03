Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Bank of America

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NVMI opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58. Nova has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Nova during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nova by 36.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

