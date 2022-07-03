Nomura Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Neutral

Nomura cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $36.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.60.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 5.41. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XPeng by 136.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 473,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of XPeng by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 568,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $1,965,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.