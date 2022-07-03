Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKRKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.04) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €140.00 ($148.94) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $21.19.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.
