Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nitori from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Nitori stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $93.00. 2,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01. Nitori has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $209.47.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

