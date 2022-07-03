Nimiq Market Capitalization Hits $11.85 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $11.85 million and $217,835.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,148.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.84 or 0.05513864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00260661 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00605592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00538162 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,082,749,892 coins and its circulating supply is 9,515,749,892 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

