NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.21. NIKE has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.