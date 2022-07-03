NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 27,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,718,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,352. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

