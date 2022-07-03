Newton (NEW) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Newton (NEW) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $101,706.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00162747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00744471 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00085078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

