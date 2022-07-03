New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Reduced by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after buying an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 337,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 113,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after buying an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 366,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,813. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

