New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Position Cut by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in New Gold by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 40,401 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NGD stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

